Recruiting Update Florida defensive end visiting Pitt this week

Jun 19, 2004
Florida defensive end Justus Boone tells me he will be visiting Pitt on Thursday.

Boone signed with the Gators in the recruiting class of 2021 and has played more than 400 snaps in the last four years, but he missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an ACL injury.

In addition to Pitt, Boone plans to visit Houston, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Mississippi State and UNLV.
 
