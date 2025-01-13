ADVERTISEMENT

NET and the remaining schedule (1/13/2025)

Pitt has 15 games left in the regular season. Here's where each of those opponents currently sit in the NET rankings and what quadrant each game falls in:



So nine of the final 15 games are currently Q1 or Q2 games, with at least a few possibilities for teams to move up. Of course, there will be plenty of movement throughout these numbers over the next two months. But that's what it looks like today.
 
