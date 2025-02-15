OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-MIAMI***

Chris Peak
Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Jun 19, 2004
-
- 78,419
-
- 121,369
-
- 113
We're here at the Petersen Events Center for Pitt's afternoon tilt with Miami. We can use this thread to discuss the game as it happens, and I'll post updates throughout the game.
Here is some pre-game content to consume:
Here is some pre-game content to consume:
The 3-2-1 Column: Expectations, pressure, center scoring, buyouts and more
We've got a lot of hoops to discuss in this week's 3-2-1 Column.
pittsburgh.rivals.com
In the film room: Life without Lowe
What will Pitt's offense look like if Jaland Lowe can't play?
pittsburgh.rivals.com
Matchup preview: How does Pitt stack up with Miami?
How does Pitt stack up against Miami? Let's look at the matchups.
pittsburgh.rivals.com
Staff picks: Can Pitt secure a home win against Miami?
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's game with Miami
pittsburgh.rivals.com