***OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-MIAMI***

Chris Peak

Chris Peak

Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
Jun 19, 2004
78,419
121,369
113
We're here at the Petersen Events Center for Pitt's afternoon tilt with Miami. We can use this thread to discuss the game as it happens, and I'll post updates throughout the game.

Here is some pre-game content to consume:

pittsburgh.rivals.com

The 3-2-1 Column: Expectations, pressure, center scoring, buyouts and more

We've got a lot of hoops to discuss in this week's 3-2-1 Column.
pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

In the film room: Life without Lowe

What will Pitt's offense look like if Jaland Lowe can't play?
pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

Matchup preview: How does Pitt stack up with Miami?

How does Pitt stack up against Miami? Let's look at the matchups.
pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

Staff picks: Can Pitt secure a home win against Miami?

The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's game with Miami
pittsburgh.rivals.com
 
