OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-VIRGINIA***

Chris Peak
Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Jun 19, 2004
-
- 78,240
-
- 120,993
-
- 113
I'm at the Petersen Events Center for Pitt's game against Virginia. We'll use this thread to discuss the game as it happens, and I'll post updates throughout the game.
Here's some pre-game content:
Staff picks: Can have a bounce back performance against Virginia?
The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's game with Virginia
Matchup preview: How does Pitt stack up against Virginia?
Breaking down the matchups in Pitt's game against Virginia
The Morning Pitt: Another missed opportunity in loss at Wake
Pitt had another opportunity for a quality win on Saturday at Wake Forest, but once again, the Panthers fell short.
In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the loss at Wake Forest
What stood out in Pitt's loss at Wake Forest? Here's a film breakdown of the good and the bad.
Three-pointers: Missed opportunity, need to make shots, and more
Three takeaways from Pitt's loss to Wake Forest
