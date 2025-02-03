ADVERTISEMENT

***OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-VIRGINIA***

Chris Peak

Chris Peak

Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
Jun 19, 2004
78,240
120,993
113
I'm at the Petersen Events Center for Pitt's game against Virginia. We'll use this thread to discuss the game as it happens, and I'll post updates throughout the game.

Here's some pre-game content:

pittsburgh.rivals.com

Staff picks: Can have a bounce back performance against Virginia?

The Panther-Lair.com staff previews Pitt's game with Virginia
pittsburgh.rivals.com pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

Matchup preview: How does Pitt stack up against Virginia?

Breaking down the matchups in Pitt's game against Virginia
pittsburgh.rivals.com pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

The Morning Pitt: Another missed opportunity in loss at Wake

Pitt had another opportunity for a quality win on Saturday at Wake Forest, but once again, the Panthers fell short.
pittsburgh.rivals.com pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the loss at Wake Forest

What stood out in Pitt's loss at Wake Forest? Here's a film breakdown of the good and the bad.
pittsburgh.rivals.com pittsburgh.rivals.com

pittsburgh.rivals.com

Three-pointers: Missed opportunity, need to make shots, and more

Three takeaways from Pitt's loss to Wake Forest
pittsburgh.rivals.com pittsburgh.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chris Peak

***OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-NORTH CAROLINA***

Replies
406
Views
7K
Center Court at the Pete
Tvax1
Tvax1
Chris Peak

***OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-STANFORD***

Replies
318
Views
8K
Center Court at the Pete
343MelwoodAve
3
Chris Peak

***OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-SAM HOUSTON***

Replies
128
Views
4K
Center Court at the Pete
DT_PITT
DT_PITT
Chris Peak

***OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: PITT-EASTERN KENTUCKY***

Replies
401
Views
9K
Center Court at the Pete
Brock_45
Brock_45
Chris Peak

Article In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the loss at Wake Forest

Replies
0
Views
91
Center Court at the Pete
Chris Peak
Chris Peak
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back