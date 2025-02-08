ADVERTISEMENT

***Pitt vs. UNC Game Thread***

JimHammett

JimHammett

Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
Dec 4, 2012
36,188
94,619
113
Pitt takes on UNC this afternoon in Chapel Hill. Use this thread to discuss today’s game.

We are not in Chapel Hill, but we do have a freelancer down there to cover the game, mainly so we can funnel some questions for the press conference. He’ll have some postgame content from the scene and Chris and I will do our usual takeaways after the fact.
 
