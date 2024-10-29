Ranking the top 5 players on the team after seven games

We've done this every week, and I think most of us have made slight adjustments each time. This week I'm probably making the biggest adjustments I've made all season.



Here are the top five players on the team, as I see it:



1. Kyle Louis

2. Rasheem Biles

3. Desmond Reid

4. Ben Sauls

5. Eli Holstein



- Louis and Biles are the first two Godfather movies right now: the best there is, but we're not sure which one. I'm still leaning toward Louis here, but Biles has really been playing at a high level.



- I still think Reid is an outstanding player, and he still averaged more than four yards per carry against Syracuse. But he didn't have a target - which isn't his fault, of course - and saw limited opportunities, like everybody else on offense. So he falls behind two guys who actually did score touchdowns against the Orange.



- I'm putting Sauls at 4 this week because he just looks unstoppable right now.



- Holstein stays in the top 5 as a lifetime achievement award, but another game like the last two, and he's going to fall out. I'm not sure who I will put at 5, but it won't be him. Conversely, if he plays well in a win at SMU, he'll jump back up the list.



What's your top five after seven games?