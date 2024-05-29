ADVERTISEMENT

Three-star LB plans official visit

Chris Peak

Chris Peak

Bryson Williams picked up an offer from Pitt three weeks ago, and he tweeted today that he'll be in Pittsburgh for an official visit in mid-June.

Williams is listed as an "athlete" in the Rivals database, but Pitt is recruiting him to play linebacker. He also has official visits scheduled to Kansas and Michigan State.




 
