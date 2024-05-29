Chris Peak
Bryson Williams picked up an offer from Pitt three weeks ago, and he tweeted today that he'll be in Pittsburgh for an official visit in mid-June.
Williams is listed as an "athlete" in the Rivals database, but Pitt is recruiting him to play linebacker. He also has official visits scheduled to Kansas and Michigan State.
