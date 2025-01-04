We've been getting confirmations on transfers visiting this weekend, and the list now is up to six. We think there's maybe one more visitor and we're working to track that down, but here's what we've got on the six we know of.



Lawrence Hattar - Offensive guard, Ferris State

- D2 All-American and starting guard for Ferris State's national championship team this year



Blaine Spires - Defensive end, Utah State

- Youngstown native and former Bowling Green transfer was expected to have a big year at Utah State before he got hurt



Rashan Murray - Cornerback, Cal (Pa.)

- City League standout and D2 All-American had four interceptions at Cal this year



Andy Jean - Wide receiver, Florida

- Former four-star prospect from Miami who has caught six passes for 97 yards in five games at Florida



Kavir Bains - Safety, UC Davis

- Starting safety at UC Davis the last two seasons (plus six starts in 2022) had a big year this fall with 83 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions



Joey Zelinsky - Defensive end, Eastern Michigan

- A high school teammate of Gavin Bartholomew, Zelinsky had 67 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks the past two seasons