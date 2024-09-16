ADVERTISEMENT

Week Four player rankings: Who are your top five Pitt players after three games?

I think this weekly exercise is getting a little more interesting. Who are your top five Pitt players right now?

There are quite a few good candidates. Desmond Reid is still on the list for me, despite his "quiet" game with 76 yards and 2 touchdowns. Eli Holstein has a case to be made after what he's done the last two weeks. I also think Konata Mumpfield and Kenny Johnson are playing really well, too. And that's just on offense.

On defense, I think it's tough to keep Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles and Donovan McMillon out of the top five, and Brandon George seems to be having his best season yet. Plus, there's Ben Sauls, who has been perfect so far.

Some tough decisions to make, but let's see your top five.
 
