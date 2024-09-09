Week Two player rankings: Who are your top five Pitt players right now?

I was thinking we might do this each Monday:



Rank your top five Pitt players as you see it right now.



I think everyone will have Desmond Reid at No. 1, and I also think Kyle Louis is probably a lock for the top five. Ben Sauls probably should be, too, although I understand if there's an aversion to kickers.



Who else is in there? Konata Mumpfield? Eli Holstein? Rasheem Biles? Donovan McMillon?



Let's see your top five - ranked in order.