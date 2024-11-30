Who was Pitt's MVP yesterday?

Simple question. Tough answer:



Who was Pitt's MVP in the win at Ohio State?



Jaland Lowe - game-high 28 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists (including the game-winner), 13 fouls drawn



Ishmael Leggett - 21 points and 10 rebounds; fouled out but had 8 points, 2 assists, 1 defensive rebound and 1 steal during the 15-0 run that got Pitt back in the game



Papa Amadou Kante - 12 points, 4 offensive rebounds, the other huge contributor during the 15-0 run; Jeff Capel called him "the guy that changed the game"



Zack Austin - 16 points, hit the game-winner and shot 5-of-8 from three



What's your call?