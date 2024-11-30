ADVERTISEMENT

Who was Pitt's MVP yesterday?

Chris Peak

Chris Peak

Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
Jun 19, 2004
77,302
117,220
113
Simple question. Tough answer:

Who was Pitt's MVP in the win at Ohio State?

Jaland Lowe - game-high 28 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists (including the game-winner), 13 fouls drawn

Ishmael Leggett - 21 points and 10 rebounds; fouled out but had 8 points, 2 assists, 1 defensive rebound and 1 steal during the 15-0 run that got Pitt back in the game

Papa Amadou Kante - 12 points, 4 offensive rebounds, the other huge contributor during the 15-0 run; Jeff Capel called him "the guy that changed the game"

Zack Austin - 16 points, hit the game-winner and shot 5-of-8 from three

What's your call?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chris Peak

Breakdown: Pitt plays around slow stretches to beat Gardner-Webb by 19

Replies
2
Views
685
Center Court at the Pete
Chris Peak
Chris Peak
Chris Peak

Article Pitt crushes VMI in 45-point blowout

Replies
3
Views
2K
Center Court at the Pete
MV_41
MV_41
JimHammett

Article Austin's late three gives Pitt 91-90 OT win over Ohio State

Replies
0
Views
185
Center Court at the Pete
JimHammett
JimHammett
Chris Peak

Breakdown: Pitt beats Point Park by 31 in exhibition win

Replies
33
Views
3K
Center Court at the Pete
Islanderpanther
I
JimHammett

Rotation guess for Point Park

Replies
26
Views
2K
Center Court at the Pete
Jeffburgh
Jeffburgh
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back