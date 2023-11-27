10 (or more) thoughts on the Cignetti firing, why it happened and what happens next

Pat Narduzzi made the call on Sunday, firing Frank Cignetti and commencing the search for his sixth offensive coordinator at Pitt. Here's a bunch of thoughts on that decision, why it happened and what happens next.



1. The lack of production is a big reason Cignetti was fired, of course. Pitt’s offense in 2023 was arguably the worst of the Narduzzi era. In terms of offensive touchdowns per game, this year’s Panthers ranked No. 8 out of nine, averaging 2.25 touchdowns per game; only the 2019 team - 2.15 touchdowns per game - was worse. An interesting similarity between those two season (2019 and 2023): neither team produced much in the way of rushing scores. The 2019 team scored 11 rushing touchdowns in 13 games; the 2023 team scored 10 in 12. Both teams put up 17 passing touchdowns.



2. Production aside, I think there was even more in the way of justification for the firing. The personnel decisions, primarily, were a big problem. It was Cignetti who was content to stick with Phil Jurkovec through the first five games; it was Narduzzi who finally stepped in and insisted on a change to Christian Veilleux. Left to his own devices, I believe Cignetti would have continued to go with Jurkovec for the remaining seven games, at least based on what I’ve been told.



3. A brief aside: I have to believe this season was eye-opening for Narduzzi. Or, put another way, I have to believe he came out of this season with a new perspective on how he, as the head coach, should approach things like personnel decisions. You can defer to your coordinators and let them be the CEO’s of the offense, but it’s your team: if you see something that needs to change, then you need to make it change. Narduzzi has made it a point of pride to defer to his coordinators and give them autonomy - I imagine that’s how Mark Dantonio handled things at Michigan State - but the buck really does stop with Narduzzi. He can’t allow one coach to put the program in a nosedive with personnel decisions.



4. Another aside: What happened with Jurkovec? I’ve heard a variety of explanations for why the former Pine-Richland standout was as bad as he was, and I’ve heard a few explanations for why he continued to be the starter. On the second point, there’s a pretty strong consensus from people I’ve talked to that Jurkovec was the best quarterback in training camp. And when the team got into the season, he was the best quarterback during the week in practice. But then the games started, and things went south in a hurry. Each week, he would practice better than anyone else; and each week, he would struggle mightily in the games. It was clear to just about everyone after the Cincinnati game or maybe by halftime of the West Virginia game, but Cignetti stuck with Jurkovec on the strength of his work in practice.



5. Finally, Narduzzi insisted on a change, and Christian Veilleux got the call. The problem there was that Veilleux’s play in the games matched his performance in practice. Which is to say, he turned the ball over. That was the case in training camp and practice throughout the season, and that was one of the biggest reasons Jurkovec got the starting nod. Veilleux protected the ball in his first two starts when he didn’t throw any interceptions (but had some near-misses). But in his next three starts, the wheels came off, turnover-wise: six interceptions and a few fumbles with just two touchdown passes.



6. So if you’re Pat Narduzzi, you’re looking at two quarterbacks who were hand-picked by Cignetti - one who was supposed to be the starter this season and one who was supposed to take over after that - and they both struggled pretty mightily. The quarterbacks Cignetti brought to Pitt had a combined record of 2-8 over the last two seasons. The quarterbacks Cignetti did not bring to Pitt - the guys who he recruited over with additions from the transfer portal - went 10-5. That’s pretty damning.



7. Enter Nate Yarnell. Nate Yarnell, the quarterback who managed a watered-down playbook for a road win last year (something Pitt did not do this year with Jurkovec or Veilleux). Nate Yarnell, the quarterback who stuck with the program despite seeing one quarterback brought in to play over him this year and one quarterback brought in to play over him for the next two years. Nate Yarnell, who waited his turn until he got the call, upon which he threw for 472 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his two starts. Nate Yarnell, who started the last two games and looked like he just might be the best option in the quarterback room. Nate Yarnell, who couldn’t get a look from Cignetti.



8. For whatever reason, Yarnell and a few other players just weren’t Cignetti’s favored personnel. Jurkovec and Veilleux were the options ahead of Yarnell, and perhaps there’s a case to be made for the way that order was set. But far more inexplicable was the usage of Gavin Bartholomew. We’ve all talked a lot about how little Bartholomew was targeted, so I won’t spend too much time there other than to point out that he averaged 2.7 targets per game and had two games when he wasn’t targeted at all. That’s coaching malpractice. And no matter who I asked - and I asked around quite a bit - nobody had a good explanation. It wasn’t the quarterbacks. It wasn’t the way defenses were playing Bartholomew. He just simply wasn’t a point of emphasis in the game plan.



9. As a result of that low usage - 27 targets in 10 games - I think Bartholomew is one of the players we’ll all be watching closely over the next couple of weeks. I can’t imagine anyone would blame him for looking for a new opportunity, given his usage this season (and last), but I also think it will be interesting to see what happens in the wake of Narduzzi’s decision to fire Cignetti. I think a change in the direction of the offense could help Pitt hold onto a few of the key guys on that side of the ball, and I’ve heard that there was a positive response to the change among the players.



10. If we’re talking about potential transfer candidates on the offense, I think there are two key names to watch: Bartholomew and Kenny Johnson. Both are good players who figure to be a big part of the Pitt offense in 2024, and both are going to hear some enticements to transfer as well. It’s all back-channel and that kind of thing - coaches would never tamper, of course - but I think word probably already has gotten to Bartholomew and Johnson that there are opportunities available to them. If Pitt can keep those guys on the roster for 2024, it will be a credit to the coaches (and a sign of some strong NIL efforts).



11. One more thought: I don’t think Cignetti will be the last coach to leave Pitt’s staff this offseason. There may be a coach or two who gets hired away, but I think Narduzzi will make another change or two of his own. My guess is that won’t happen until after Signing Day, but I do think it will happen. For a variety of reasons, the Cignetti change had to happen sooner; they can probably afford to wait a bit on a few other changes.