The 2024 recruiting class is currently sitting on 20 commitments. The class has been unchanged for months really. They did lost an in-season commitment from tight end Eric Ingwerson, but for the most part the class has looked the same since August. But that changed a little today. Pitt has had 21 commits in this class and we have always been skeptical of Tayshawn Banks and his place in this class. He never took an official visit and it does not appear like any of the coaches visited him during this live visit period either. So we have officially removed him from recruiting class moments ago.
Pitt has now made some moves in an effort to get a different defensive back in the recruiting class in the past couple of days. Jah Jah Boyd from Philadelphia was offered by Cory Sanders the other day. We know Sanders was in the area checking in on Jahsear Whittington and he also works all of Philadelphia so he stopped and offered Boyd the other day.
Boyd was committed to James Madison, but de-committed after Indiana hired Curt Cignetti. Since he was fired, the DB prospect was offered by the Hoosiers and now Pitt.
Boyd confirmed to Panther-Lair.com he will be taking an official visit to Pitt the weekend of December 15-17, the final official visit weekend prior to signing day, which is staged for December 20th. He also tells us he is ‘leaning towards’ signing in two weeks, so Pitt gets his last visit before that happens, which is generally a good thing. I’m awaiting his response on his plan this weekend, but I’d suspect Indiana would probably be getting a visit.
Boyd is a solid prospect and had a productive season for Roman Catholic. He helped lead the team to a 9-3 record but they were bounced from the 5A playoffs by Imhotep Charter, who is led by Jahsear Whittington. I’m not sure if the two are close, but Whittington did retweet (reposted?) Boyd’s offer from Pitt, so there is probably some level of contact between one of the leaders of Pitt’s class and the newest offer.
I don’t really expect much or any attrition from any of the other commits. I do wonder if new Syracuse coach Fran Brown makes a play for Yasin Willis or something like that, but for the most part it does sound like the class is mostly solid, which is a good spot to be in the stretch run before NLI day on December 20th. We’ll stay glued to see what happens with Boyd or any other 2024 commits or new prospects, but I generally expect a lot of the future player movement will be more related to the transfer portal for the foreseeable future.
Back to Boyd a little. After watching his film, it’s hard not to be impressed with his ability as a downfield playmaker. The first few plays of his highlights are just him making big plays on offense, which is always a good thing. Then the tape shifts to him playing safety and you can see why Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders would be interested. He’s an intriguing prospect and had some big time offers early on in his recruitment, but his options sort of closed and led him to committing to James Madison, but he did have a very good senior year in the Philadelphia Catholic League and it looks like he can play at a power-four level.
