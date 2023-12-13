A bunch of notes on in-home visits, official visits and more:



- Pitt had a big visit on Tuesday, as Pat Narduzzi and Archie Collins were in Georgia to visit offensive line commit Caleb Holmes. One of the top prospects in Pitt’s class, Holmes was a score for the Panthers when they landed him over the summer, and he looked like he would be one of the toughest commitments to hold onto.



But here we are, one week out from Signing Day, and Holmes is still committed to Pitt. He and his Creekside teammates will face Coffee in the Class 5A state championship game today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; that will be a heavyweight fight, as Creekside is 13-1 and Coffee is 14-0.



Narduzzi and Collins will travel to Tennessee together today to visit cornerback commit Nigel Maynard.



- Also this week, Narduzzi visited defensive end commit Sincere Edwards on Sunday and plans to visit linebacker commit Davin Brewton on Thursday.



- Maynard, Holmes and Edwards are among the nine commitments who have told us they plan to enroll at Pitt in January. Here’s the full list we have confirmed so far:



DT Francis Brewu

DE Zach Crothers

QB Julian Dugger

DE Sincere Edwards

RB Juelz Goff

LB Jeremiah Marcelin

DB Nigel Maynard

WR Cam Monteiro

OL Moritz Schmoranzer



- Of course, any transfers Pitt lands this month will likely enroll in January as well. So far, the Panthers have a commitment from Nebraska cornerback Tamon Lynum, who visited this past weekend along with Oregon State tight end Jake Overman and UConn long-snapper Nilay Upadhyayula.



EDIT: Upadhyayula committed to Pitt on Wednesday.



Lynum committed with two years of eligibility remaining. Overman has two years of eligibility and seems to be leaning to Pitt; he previously told me that he was looking at scheduling another official visit for this coming weekend, but he said this morning that he has not set anything up.



- This weekend, Pitt will host a pair of skill players from Western Carolina: receiver Censere Lee and running back Desmond Reid. Both are obviously targets of new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell; Lee and Reid were Western Carolina’s leading receiver and rusher, respectively, and Bell prioritized both when he took the job at Pitt.



Reid is visiting Coastal Carolina right now, but that visit was scheduled before Bell offered him on behalf of the Panthers. I am pretty confident Pitt will get both Reid and Lee (more so Reid than Lee, but that’s only because I’ve talked to Reid and haven’t touched base with Lee yet).



Lee is a pretty outstanding receiver, and Reid makes sense as an addition to the running back room after Pitt lost TJ Harvison to the transfer portal and Yasin Willis flipped to Syracuse.



- Bell is on the road this week, as you might expect. On Thursday, he’ll join safeties coach Cory Sanders for an in-home visit with quarterback commit Julian Dugger. Before that, though, he’ll have an in-home visit with an offensive line target, as Ole Miss guard Cedric Melton confirmed that he will be hosting Bell today. Pitt has not offered Melton, but if Bell offers him today, I imagine he’ll look to get on campus for an official visit this weekend. We’ll see what happens today.



- I’ve also gotten some confirmation that Clemson defensive end transfer David Ojiegbe is going to visit Pitt this weekend. Ojiegbe was a big-time prospect coming out of high school, ranking as a four-star defensive end recruit in the class of 2023. He didn’t play much at Clemson this past season and took a redshirt, which gives him four years of eligibility.



- One interesting target to watch is Ohio State linebacker Reid Carrico. He entered the portal two weeks ago, and on Tuesday night, Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac was at Ironton High School - Carrico’s alma mater. Ironton has a pair of 2025 prospects who Manalac was certainly watching, but it sounds like there is interest in Carrico as well.