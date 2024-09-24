ADVERTISEMENT

Pitt basketball notebook: 9/23/2024

I think each of these notes have shown up in in various posts, so I figured I would put them all together.

Pitt released a notebook of items yesterday after the first official practice of the season. Here's what they announced:

- Papa Kante is cleared to play. He missed all of last season with a knee injury and seems to still be recovering, but he's available to practice as a full participant, and that will help the front court depth.

- The ACC schedule will be released tonight on the ACC Network in a show that airs from 8-9 pm. The ACC previously announced that Pitt would face Syracuse, Louisville and North Carolina home and away in addition to home games against Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford and Virginia and road trips to face Duke, Florida State, N.C. State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

- The game at Virginia Tech will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 pm as part of the conference's opening weekend. 16 of the league's 18 teams will play that day, with Duke-Louisville capping the weekend on Sunday, Dec. 8.

- Three days before the Virginia Tech game, Pitt will face Mississippi State on the road as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. That game will tip at 9:15 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and be aired on the SEC Network.

- With the Virginia Tech game on the schedule for that weekend, Pitt is set to face five consecutive power-conference opponents from Nov. 22-Dec. 7 - all away from home.

Friday, Nov. 22. - LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off - White Sulphur Springs, WV)
Sunday, Nov. 24 - UCF or Wisconsin (Greenbrier Tip-Off - White Sulphur Springs, WV)
Friday, Nov. 29 - Ohio State (Columbus, Oh.)
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)
Saturday, Dec. 7 - Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.)

- Here's the full schedule of announced games:

Monday, Nov. 4 - Radford (Petersen Events Center)
Friday, Nov. 8 - Murray State (Petersen Events Center)
Monday, Nov. 11 - Gardner-Webb (Petersen Events Center)
Friday, Nov. 15 - West Virginia (Petersen Events Center)
Monday, Nov. 18 - VMI (Greenbrier Tip-Off - Petersen Events Center)
Friday, Nov. 22. - LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off - White Sulphur Springs, WV)
Sunday, Nov. 24 - UCF or Wisconsin (Greenbrier Tip-Off - White Sulphur Springs, WV)
Friday, Nov. 29 - Ohio State (Columbus, Oh.)
Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)
Saturday, Dec. 7 - Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Eastern Kentucky (Petersen Events Center)
Saturday, Dec. 21 - Sam Houston (Petersen Events Center)
 
