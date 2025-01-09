Chris Peak
Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Jun 19, 2004
-
- 77,923
-
- 119,651
-
- 113
Pitt is hosting Louisville transfer receiver Cataurus Hicks for a visit today.
Hicks is from Miami and signed with Louisville in the 2023 recruiting class. He played in two games as a freshman; this past season, he caught 12 passes on 19 targets for 149 yards, and his best game of the season actually came against Pitt when he caught 6 of 6 targets for 63 yards.
Here are a few of his catches from that game:
Hicks looks like the kind of receiver we've seen this staff target: smaller, quicker, with good route-running. And I think he looks remarkably physical for a guy his size (and not just because Pitt's tackling was particularly poor in that game).
Hicks went into the transfer portal earlier this week, and as far as I can tell, Pitt is his first visit. Given the current timeline, that would seem to bode well for the Panthers' chances.
Hicks is from Miami and signed with Louisville in the 2023 recruiting class. He played in two games as a freshman; this past season, he caught 12 passes on 19 targets for 149 yards, and his best game of the season actually came against Pitt when he caught 6 of 6 targets for 63 yards.
Here are a few of his catches from that game:
Hicks looks like the kind of receiver we've seen this staff target: smaller, quicker, with good route-running. And I think he looks remarkably physical for a guy his size (and not just because Pitt's tackling was particularly poor in that game).
Hicks went into the transfer portal earlier this week, and as far as I can tell, Pitt is his first visit. Given the current timeline, that would seem to bode well for the Panthers' chances.