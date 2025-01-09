Pitt is hosting Louisville transfer receiver Cataurus Hicks for a visit today.



Hicks is from Miami and signed with Louisville in the 2023 recruiting class. He played in two games as a freshman; this past season, he caught 12 passes on 19 targets for 149 yards, and his best game of the season actually came against Pitt when he caught 6 of 6 targets for 63 yards.



Here are a few of his catches from that game:













Hicks looks like the kind of receiver we've seen this staff target: smaller, quicker, with good route-running. And I think he looks remarkably physical for a guy his size (and not just because Pitt's tackling was particularly poor in that game).



Hicks went into the transfer portal earlier this week, and as far as I can tell, Pitt is his first visit. Given the current timeline, that would seem to bode well for the Panthers' chances.