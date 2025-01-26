Chris Peak
Multiple sources are telling me that Michigan grad transfer Jeff Persi is headed to Pitt.
Persi played in 41 games over the last four seasons, including 22 games on the offensive line, playing a mix of guard and tackle. Most recently, he played 168 snaps at left tackle this past season (including two starts).
He was a four-star prospect and a top-35 offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2020.
Persi is an important add. Pitt has already added two transfers on the offensive line, but that wasn't enough; Persi could step in to help at one of the tackle positions or work at guard. We'll see what else we can dig up.
