Multiple sources are telling me that Michigan grad transferis headed to Pitt.Persi played in 41 games over the last four seasons, including 22 games on the offensive line, playing a mix of guard and tackle. Most recently, he played 168 snaps at left tackle this past season (including two starts).He was a four-star prospect and a top-35 offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2020.Persi is an important add. Pitt has already added two transfers on the offensive line, but that wasn't enough; Persi could step in to help at one of the tackle positions or work at guard. We'll see what else we can dig up.