ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Pitt lands another transfer OL

Chris Peak

Chris Peak

Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
Jun 19, 2004
78,110
120,297
113
Multiple sources are telling me that Michigan grad transfer Jeff Persi is headed to Pitt.

Persi played in 41 games over the last four seasons, including 22 games on the offensive line, playing a mix of guard and tackle. Most recently, he played 168 snaps at left tackle this past season (including two starts).

He was a four-star prospect and a top-35 offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2020.

Persi is an important add. Pitt has already added two transfers on the offensive line, but that wasn't enough; Persi could step in to help at one of the tackle positions or work at guard. We'll see what else we can dig up.

 
  • Like
Reactions: Mat1983, Baddest Cat, KielbaceaDennis and 45 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chris Peak

Recruiting Update Latest tally on transfer commitments today (as of 6 pm Saturday)

Replies
150
Views
10K
Between Fifth And Forbes
Chris Peak
Chris Peak
Chris Peak

Recruiting Update D2 All-America OL transfer planning to visit Pitt

Replies
56
Views
4K
Between Fifth And Forbes
Tvax1
Tvax1
Chris Peak

Recruiting Update Transfers visiting this weekend and a few other names to monitor

Replies
133
Views
9K
Between Fifth And Forbes
daminals76
daminals76
Chris Peak

Recruiting Update Transfer rundown: Top targets, weekend visits and more

Replies
199
Views
20K
Between Fifth And Forbes
BurghB
BurghB
Chris Peak

Recruiting Update FSU WR transfer expected to visit this weekend

Replies
16
Views
2K
Between Fifth And Forbes
Hogmuncher
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back