Pitt quarterback commit Mason Heintschel was at the Panthers' season opener against Kent State on Saturday, and he was impressed with what he saw from the new offense.Here's what Heintschel told me via text:"I thought Pitt's offense looked great! They were very explosive and took a ton of shots down field, and the RPO game looked really good. They had no problem moving the ball pretty much every drive, and I also really liked the tempo. I knew they were going to be moving fast but I honestly didn’t realize they were going to be snapping the ball that quick, I love it!!"Heintschel is a mobile quarterback - he calls himself an improviser, and he rushed for more than 100 yards in his season opener two weeks ago - so he might be a pretty good fit for Pitt's offense and how Kade Bell wants it run.Here's video from Heintschel's season opener. He threw four touchdown passes in this game and followed it with six this past weekend.