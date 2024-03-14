WASHINGTON — Pitt survives and advances with 81-69 win over Wake Forest



Summary: The Pitt Panthers never trailed Wake Forest in Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal game, but that is not to say the game did not have its tense moments. Pitt held off Wake Forest 81-69 to improve to 22-10 season and keep its NCAA Tournament chances alive. The Panthers led for over 38 minutes on Thursday, but that lead shrunk considerably in the second half.



Pitt hit a high-water mark at the 13:14 mark of the second half after a pair of Jaland Lowe free throws. The Panthers had extended the lead to 55-36, but the Demon Deacons, who were likely playing for the season, put up a spirited effort. At one time in the second half Wake Forest was in the midst of a deadly 20-5 run. Pitt also overcame a six-minute spell without a field goal as well. Wake Forest clawed to within three points of the Panthers twice with under five minutes remaining, but could not close the gap further.



Wake Forest made it 67-64 on an Andrew Carr layup with 3:22 remaining, but Pitt held the Deacs to just one field goal for the remainder of the game. All the while, the Panthers outscored Wake Forest 14-5 down the stretch to get the lead back over double digits. The Panthers were led by Ishmael Leggett, a Prince County (MD) native, who scored a season-high 30 points, grabbed a team-best 8 rebounds, and recorded five steals in a return to his hometown. The recently named first-team All-ACC Blake Hinson, followed behind with 20 points of his own.



Player of the Game: Ishmael Leggett

How could it be anyone else? Ishmael Leggett returned home and he looked like the most comfortable player on the floor from the moment he checked into the game. Leggett’s offense was a huge catalyst for Pitt with a team-high 30 points, but it’s hard to deny the tenacity he played with on defense as well. He led Pitt in rebounding (8), had five steals, and was usually the first person on the floor for a loose ball. He made a lot of winning plays that might not show up in the stat book, but the points obviously will. He was excellent and a big reason why Pitt built the big lead and also was huge in maintaining it.



Unsung Hero: Jaland Lowe

Blake Hinson did what he was supposed to do, and Pitt also got a big contribution from Leggett, of course, but Lowe floated under the radar a bit on Thursday. He scored 11 points, had five assists, and grabbed four rebounds. He was also 7-of-8 from the free throw line as Pitt went 20-for-25 as a team. Lowe played 39 minutes and had one turnover as well. He also held Wake’s lightning quick guard, Boopie Miller, to only six points. Lowe’s fingerprints were all over the win, his performance wasn't as loud.



Bench points — Ishmael Leggett scored 30 and Guillermo Diaz Graham added nine as well. Pitt outscored Wake 39-0 on bench points Thursday afternoon.



Scoring 20 points — Blake Hinson scored 20 points for the 24th time in his Pitt career. The Panthers are now 20-4 in those contests. Pitt has also won four games in a row, and Hinson is averaging 21.7 in those four contests. The Pitt senior is showing up when it matters for his team.



Defensive effort — Wake Forest defeated Pitt 91-58 back in February. It was Pitt's worst defeat of the year, but what led to it was some sizzling hot Wake Forest shooting. The Demon Deacons torched Pitt and shot 61% from the field and 50% from 3-point range in that game. On Thursday, Pitt lowered those totals significantly. Wake was 46% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.



Semifinals for the 2nd time ever — This is Pitt’s 11th all-time appearance in the ACC Tournament, and Friday’s game against North Carolina will make just the second-ever appearance Pitt has had in the semifinals. Pitt’s first ACC Tournament appearance in 2014 saw the Panthers reach this round, but it took ten years to get back to this point.