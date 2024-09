We'll update this throughout the day, but reactions are rolling in from the recruits who visited Acrisure Stadium for yesterday's game. Mason Heintschel : “Unreal, what a comeback once again!! So happy and proud to be a panther, boys battled all day, what a game!!” Mason Alexander : “I loved it loved the energy and i was happy we pulled in the win with a last minute pick.” Josh Guerrier : “It was a great comeback. I knew we were going to do it too. Everyone stayed calm no matter what happened." Shawn Lee : “I think it was a good game they made big time plays in big time moments and came all the way back for the win!” Shep Turk : “It was awesome.” What did he think when Pitt was down 10 with five minutes to play? “That WVU was broken and they were done. And I couldn’t wait to see the team in the locker room.” Elijah Dotson : “Great game. Good team win. I was a little nervous but I knew the defense would pull through.” Bryce Yates : “The game was great, we fought hard and played the whole game. another great comeback, it was amazing to watch in person. I can’t wait until I get here I love this place.” David Davis : “Loved it environment was wild” Damon Ferguson : “The game atmosphere was amazing!” Landry Brede : “Couldn’t have asked for a better game, close all the way through with a little comeback at the end. It was great!” Larry Moon : “This was the best atmosphere. The come back win was crazy. The team played hard.” Jimmy Kalis : "I thought Pitt played great, and the atmosphere was crazy. i think Pitt is a very elite football team.""Game was live. Best game I've seen in a while." Matt Sieg : "I thought it was a great atmosphere and the team played very well. No quit and they fight." Brendan Alexander : "I thought it was an amazing game with an amazing atmosphere definitely felt like home."