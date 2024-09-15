ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Update Recruit reactions: What the recruits thought of Pitt's 38-34 win in the Brawl

Chris Peak

Chris Peak

Lair Hall of Famer
Staff
Jun 19, 2004
76,197
114,093
113
We'll update this throughout the day, but reactions are rolling in from the recruits who visited Acrisure Stadium for yesterday's game.

FB_WVU_091424_MSH_7494 - small.jpg

L-R: Pitt commits Bryce Yates, Mason Heintschel, Justin Thompson, Shep Turk, Damarion Fowlkes, Mason Alexander, Elijah Dotson, Max Hunt, Denim Cook, Josh Guerrier & Emmanuel Taylor at Acrisure Stadium.

Mason Heintschel: “Unreal, what a comeback once again!! So happy and proud to be a panther, boys battled all day, what a game!!”

Mason Alexander: “I loved it loved the energy and i was happy we pulled in the win with a last minute pick.”

Josh Guerrier: “It was a great comeback. I knew we were going to do it too. Everyone stayed calm no matter what happened."

Shawn Lee: “I think it was a good game they made big time plays in big time moments and came all the way back for the win!”

Shep Turk: “It was awesome.” What did he think when Pitt was down 10 with five minutes to play? “That WVU was broken and they were done. And I couldn’t wait to see the team in the locker room.”

Elijah Dotson: “Great game. Good team win. I was a little nervous but I knew the defense would pull through.”

Bryce Yates: “The game was great, we fought hard and played the whole game. another great comeback, it was amazing to watch in person. I can’t wait until I get here I love this place.”

David Davis: “Loved it environment was wild”

Damon Ferguson: “The game atmosphere was amazing!”

Landry Brede: “Couldn’t have asked for a better game, close all the way through with a little comeback at the end. It was great!”

Larry Moon: “This was the best atmosphere. The come back win was crazy. The team played hard.”

Jimmy Kalis: "I thought Pitt played great, and the atmosphere was crazy. i think Pitt is a very elite football team."

Da'Ron Barksdale: "Game was live. Best game I've seen in a while."

Matt Sieg: "I thought it was a great atmosphere and the team played very well. No quit and they fight."

Brendan Alexander: "I thought it was an amazing game with an amazing atmosphere definitely felt like home."
 
