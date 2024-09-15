Chris Peak
Jun 19, 2004
We'll update this throughout the day, but reactions are rolling in from the recruits who visited Acrisure Stadium for yesterday's game.
L-R: Pitt commits Bryce Yates, Mason Heintschel, Justin Thompson, Shep Turk, Damarion Fowlkes, Mason Alexander, Elijah Dotson, Max Hunt, Denim Cook, Josh Guerrier & Emmanuel Taylor at Acrisure Stadium.
Mason Heintschel: “Unreal, what a comeback once again!! So happy and proud to be a panther, boys battled all day, what a game!!”
Mason Alexander: “I loved it loved the energy and i was happy we pulled in the win with a last minute pick.”
Josh Guerrier: “It was a great comeback. I knew we were going to do it too. Everyone stayed calm no matter what happened."
Shawn Lee: “I think it was a good game they made big time plays in big time moments and came all the way back for the win!”
Shep Turk: “It was awesome.” What did he think when Pitt was down 10 with five minutes to play? “That WVU was broken and they were done. And I couldn’t wait to see the team in the locker room.”
Elijah Dotson: “Great game. Good team win. I was a little nervous but I knew the defense would pull through.”
Bryce Yates: “The game was great, we fought hard and played the whole game. another great comeback, it was amazing to watch in person. I can’t wait until I get here I love this place.”
David Davis: “Loved it environment was wild”
Damon Ferguson: “The game atmosphere was amazing!”
Landry Brede: “Couldn’t have asked for a better game, close all the way through with a little comeback at the end. It was great!”
Larry Moon: “This was the best atmosphere. The come back win was crazy. The team played hard.”
Jimmy Kalis: "I thought Pitt played great, and the atmosphere was crazy. i think Pitt is a very elite football team."
Da'Ron Barksdale: "Game was live. Best game I've seen in a while."
Matt Sieg: "I thought it was a great atmosphere and the team played very well. No quit and they fight."
Brendan Alexander: "I thought it was an amazing game with an amazing atmosphere definitely felt like home."
