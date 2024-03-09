Chris Peak
Pitt had a pretty good group of recruits in attendance for Friday's practice. Here's a rundown of who visited and where Pitt stands.
As a four-star linebacker recruit, Beerman is the highest-rated recruit to visit Pitt so far this spring. he’s got nearly 30 offers and he ranks as the No. 16 junior prospect in the state of Ohio as well as the No. 31 outside linebacker prospect in the nation.
Friday was Beerman’s fourth visit to Pitt, and it sounds like it went well.
“It was a great visit,” he said. “Practice had a great intensity and the visit felt super personalized. Loved being able to talk ball with Coach Bates, Coach Manalac and had a great talk with Coach Narduzzi. I was also able to tour the business school and talk to a professor.”
Beerman added that Pitt has made a positive impression on him.
“I really love what I saw,” he said. “Coach Narduzzi is one of my favorite coaches and I loved the intensity that the team has.”
Two weeks ago, he told Rivals that he has official visits scheduled to Cincinnati, Purdue and Michigan State. After his visit on Friday, he said the Panthers are in the mix for another one of his visits.
“I don’t have one set up right now but definitely considering taking one.”
Beerman was the highest-rated recruit to visit Pitt this week, but few prospects are higher on the priority list - regardless of class - than Moon. He’s in the 2027 recruiting class, which makes him currently in the spring semester of his freshman year, but he has already emerged as one of the top prospects in the WPIAL for his class (and possibly beyond his class).
Pitt offered Moon last June, becoming the first school to give him a scholarship; in the nine months since then, 15 more schools have joined the mix. Moon played his freshman year at Central Catholic, but he is returning to Aliquippa.
“Practice was a vibe today,” Moon told us. “I really enjoyed practice.”
Moon added that what stood out on Friday was "how intense it was out there. Players fighting, D and O getting at it. It was lit.”
Gatten was Moon’s teammate at Central Catholic this past season, and he’ll be with the Vikings again in 2024. He’s one of Central’s standout underclassman linebackers - there are a few of them - and he’s got eight offers, with Pitt, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia on board with scholarships.
It doesn’t take much to guess that Gatten will probably end up at Pitt or Penn State, and while PSU is probably the early favorite, the Panthers impressed him on Friday.
“The practice was unreal,” he said. “The energy was unmatched today. [Linebackers] flying around.”
Pitt offered McManus last month, and he made his first visit to see the Panthers in person on Friday. His offer sheet includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland and Syracuse.
Brown made the longest trip of anyone who visited on Friday, traveling to Pitt from Texas for an unofficial visit. Jacob Bronowski offered Brown in January, and Brown had a lot of positive things to say to Jim when he spoke to him about his visit. The next step for Brown is to set up an official visit with Pitt in June.
Thomas is a top Ohio prospect in the class of 2026, with more than 20 offers to his name including Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and, as of late January, Pitt. Thomas is currently unranked, but he figures to be one of the better linebackers in the Midwest for the 2026 class.
Wilcox is interesting. He’s a junior quarterback from Georgia; he’s got offers from West Virginia and Georgia Tech and he visited Syracuse on Wednesday. Wilcox lists himself at 6’2” and Rivals lists him at 6’0”; my guess is he’s in between those two. We’ll see if Pitt decides to pursue Wilcox, but there’s some clear interest if he visited.
Similarly, I think there’s some mutual interest with Stuewe. He’s a receiver prospect from Ohio and has offers from Miami (Oh.) and Virginia Tech, and he’s got some natural connections to Pitt.
“I was born in Pittsburgh, I have family here. It was great getting back,” Stuewe told Panther-Lair.com. “I was able to spend time with the coaches and team before practice attending meetings. I love the energy of the team and especially the coaches. I really enjoyed spending time with Coach Laster and seeing his coaching style. He is high energy and I love that.”
Pitt offered McManus last month, and he made his first visit to see the Panthers in person on Friday. His offer sheet includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland and Syracuse.
Brown made the longest trip of anyone who visited on Friday, traveling to Pitt from Texas for an unofficial visit. Jacob Bronowski offered Brown in January, and Brown had a lot of positive things to say to Jim when he spoke to him about his visit. The next step for Brown is to set up an official visit with Pitt in June.
Thomas is a top Ohio prospect in the class of 2026, with more than 20 offers to his name including Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and, as of late January, Pitt. Thomas is currently unranked, but he figures to be one of the better linebackers in the Midwest for the 2026 class.
Wilcox is interesting. He’s a junior quarterback from Georgia; he’s got offers from West Virginia and Georgia Tech and he visited Syracuse on Wednesday. Wilcox lists himself at 6’2” and Rivals lists him at 6’0”; my guess is he’s in between those two. We’ll see if Pitt decides to pursue Wilcox, but there’s some clear interest if he visited.
Similarly, I think there’s some mutual interest with Stuewe. He’s a receiver prospect from Ohio and has offers from Miami (Oh.) and Virginia Tech, and he’s got some natural connections to Pitt.
“I was born in Pittsburgh, I have family here. It was great getting back,” Stuewe told Panther-Lair.com. “I was able to spend time with the coaches and team before practice attending meetings. I love the energy of the team and especially the coaches. I really enjoyed spending time with Coach Laster and seeing his coaching style. He is high energy and I love that.”
