This was a big weekend for Pitt in terms of rebuilding certain parts of the Panthers' roster and restocking some key positions heading into 2024.
We confirmed that 10 transfers visited Pitt this weekend:
- Of those 10, four have already announced their commitments to Pitt:
WR Censere Lee
RB Desmond Reid
DE Nate Matlack
DT Nick James
- That's a pretty good start. Lee and Reid are skill players who excelled in Kade Bell's offense at Western Carolina, and while it remains to be seen how they'll play in the ACC, I don't think it's the worst shot to take. If you're Pat Narduzzi and you believe in Kade Bell and Kade Bell believes in Desmond Reid and Censere Lee, then it's reasonable to believe in them as well. I think Pitt has a solid corps of receivers and running backs returning for 2024, but it never hurts to add more.
- Conversely, I think it would have hurt to not add Matlack and James. As we've talked about a lot, Pitt desperately needed defensive linemen from the portal this offseason, and not just ends or tackles - the coaches needed help at both spots. In Matlack, they added a 6'5" 245-pound edge-rusher who wasn't being utilized very well playing as a 4-technique in a 3-3-5 defensive scheme. He's a much better fit coming off the edge in a 4-3 defense like the one Pitt runs, and he is looking forward to working with Charlie Partridge.
- I think landing James is huge. A four-star prospect from IMG Academy who ranked as the No. 16 defensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022, James redshirted as a freshman and then played in every game this season, and while he only recorded four tackles in 12 games, one of them was a sack. Pitt really, really needs defensive tackles for the 2024 roster, and James will be a redshirt sophomore with a decent amount of experience to bolster the roster. Once again, Charlie Partridge was a big draw.
- So that's four commitments from 10 visitors; what about the six guys? As we sit here on Sunday night, I am predicting that Pitt is going to land Clemson DE David Ojiegbe, N.C. State OL Lyndon Cooper and Middle Tennessee LB Sam Brumfield.
Which would be quite a haul.
- We'll see what happens with Rico Walker, Nyland Green and Mikail Kamara, but even if Pitt "just" gets those seven guys I mentioned - the four commits plus my three predictions - it will be a pretty successful weekend. Add in the gets from last weekend - particularly Nebraska CB Tamon Lynum - and the Panthers have really addressed a lot of the needs they had this offseason.
- Stay tuned. It should be an interesting couple of days.
