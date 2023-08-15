Training camp report: 8/15/2023 - Scrimmage recap, offense rising, depth on defense and more

Pitt was back at it in the South Side Tuesday morning to kick off the third week of training camp, and while it wasn’t the Panthers’ first practice since Saturday’s scrimmage - the team worked out on Sunday - it was the first time we in the media got a chance to talk to anyone on the record about the scrimmage.



And the big word about the scrimmage was offense.



We heard a bit over the weekend that the offense had a good showing at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday morning, but we weren’t sure just how good they did. Well, according to Pat Narduzzi, it was really good for two big reasons:



A bunch of deep passes and not many turnovers.



- That’s a good way to win games, and if you recall in the spring, the offense lost one of the scrimmages due almost exclusively to turnovers. By contrast, Narduzzi said that on Saturday the offense - the first and second-team units, at least - committed just one turnover, and it sounds like that was a deep pass attempt that was picked off by M.J. Devonshire (“It might as well have been a punt,” Narduzzi said. “It was M.J. Devonshire with one heck of an interception. It was an ESPN highlight.”).



Minimizing turnovers is always an emphasis for the Pitt coaching staff in these scrimmages. I mean, minimizing turnovers is an emphasis for all coaches all the time. But these jersey scrimmages - they’re called that because the winner of the scrimmage wears the blue jerseys in practice until the next scrimmage - highlight the emphasis on turnovers. The winner is decided by a points system, and if the offense commits a turnover, they take a major hit on points.



Narduzzi has said multiple times in the past that if the offense protects the ball, they’re almost guaranteed to win the scrimmage - a philosophy that he applies to games as well. So having just one turnover in more than 120 offensive snaps certainly counts as a good day.



- But let’s be serious:



Nobody is getting excited about minimizing turnovers in a scrimmage.



Deep passes, on the other hand…



- “I would say just the explosiveness of our offense in the passing game was there in a big way,” Narduzzi said on Tuesday. “We’ve got to shore things up defensively. They’ve gotten really good at throwing the deep ball. Phil, Christian and Nate all had big plays in the scrimmage as far as big passes, whatever they were, which I won’t get into.”



From my view, it doesn’t matter what kinds of deep passes Jurkovec, Veilleux and Yarnell were throwing; it only matters that they were 1) throwing them, and 2) completing them. And it sounds like there was plenty of both happening.



- There are two sides to a deep pass, of course: the quarterback and the receiver. I don’t think there are any questions about the arm strength Jurkovec and Veilleux have. After writing about their arm talent pretty much every day in spring camp, we haven’t mentioned it much in August, but it’s still there. Both guys can throw really, really well, and the ball looks great coming out of their hands.



The bigger question is who’s catching the passes, and if Saturday’s scrimmage was any indication, the Bub Means Hype Train is picking up steam. Narduzzi didn’t get too overenthusiastic when I asked about Means on Tuesday morning - well, he didn’t get too overenthusiastic regarding Means as a receiver; he did talk at length about how he has played as a gunner on special teams - but I continue to hear good things about Means and his progress as a receiver.



If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: Means has the physical tools; he just needs to be consistent as a receiver. From everything I’ve heard, he’s doing exactly that and matching his size, speed and athleticism with consistent receiving skills. Which should be a really good thing for Pitt’s offense.



- How about this quote from Narduzzi?



“But some of those young guys, man - those (older) guys better watch out. Kenny Johnson had one. Kenny Johnson always has one. I forgot about him, but he always has one. Kenny is separating himself.”



Narduzzi was answering a question about which receivers caught deep passes in the scrimmage; that’s what he means when he says “Kenny Johnson had one. Kenny Johnson always has one.” He was pretty excited to talk up Johnson, and as we continue to watch for which freshman receivers are going to get on the field - there’s going to be at least one and probably more - Johnson seems to be making a name for himself. Zion Fowler-El, too.



- Does all of this offensive excitement mean the defense struggled in the scrimmage? Somewhat. They obviously didn’t produce much in the way of turnovers, and giving up big plays in the passing game can bring up bad memories of Pitt’s defense in the past.



I do think there are still some growing pains, and those will probably continue into the season, particularly at safety. Javon McIntyre seems to be doing a nice job and Narduzzi gave P.J. O’Brien some praise for his play in the scrimmage, but there’s still going to be a lot of inexperience on the field, and this is a defensive scheme that is pretty unforgiving even for experienced players.



I’ve said for awhile that there might be some rough patches in the first few games of the season as that group settles in. It seems like that might have happened on Saturday.



- Still, the “TAKEAWAY” stickers indicated that the defense made some plays over the weekend. Devonshire had the interception that Narduzzi mentioned, and he must have got another one along the way because he added two new stickers to his helmet since the start of Friday’s practice.



Other “TAKEAWAY” sticker updates:



Stephon Hall got a third one.



Shayne Simon added a second one.



Aydin Henningham added a second one.



Devin Danielson added a second one.



Braylan Lovelace got his first one.



Kyle Louis added his second one.



- Louis is especially interesting to me. I’ve talked a lot about the coaches being high on him, and I think he’s climbing up into the top group of linebackers. There’s Simon, Bangally Kamara, Solomon DeShields and Brandon George as the main four, but they’ll need more depth, and I think Louis is going to be right there in the mix. He could probably play Star or Money, but I saw him working with DeShields at Money on Tuesday morning (and getting some extra coaching from defensive coordinator Randy Bates), so that might be a spot where he settles in.



- We’ll have photos, videos, interviews and more from Tuesday’s practice later today, and then we’ll be back in the South Side each of the next three mornings as Pitt rolls through training camp.