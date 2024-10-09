Transfer tracker (10/9/2024): How Pitt's departed players did this past weekend

Pitt had 15 scholarship players leave the team via the transfer portal in the offseason. Here's a look at how they did this past weekend.



Dayon Hayes (Colorado)

Samuel Okunlola (Colorado)

Colorado was off this past weekend. Hayes has played in four of the Buffaloes’ five games and has recorded a team-high two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He has also recorded four pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.



Okunlola has made four starts in five games this season. He only has one sack but has recorded a team-high 11 pressures, according to PFF and has made 3.5 tackles for loss.



DeAndre Jules (South Carolina)

Bangally Kamara (South Carolina)

Buddy Mack (South Carolina)

Jules played a season-low 12 snaps against Ole Miss last Saturday. On the season, he has recorded three pressures and zero tackles for loss or sacks.



Meanwhile, Kamara, who has played only four games this season, announced this week that he will be taking a redshirt and transferring.



Mack played 12 snaps on special teams in the loss.



Solomon DeShields (Texas A&M)

One week after making his first start of the season against Arkansas, DeShields was back to working off the bench in A&M’s win over Missouri. DeShields logged 26 snaps but did not record a tackle.



Karter Johnson (Florida A&M)

Antonio Camon (Florida A&M)

FAMU was off this past weekend. Johnson has caught eight passes for 95 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Camon has played in three games this season.



Byron Floyd (Buffalo)

Floyd continues to serve as Buffalo’s primary long-snapper.



Trey Andersen (Utah State)

Andersen has gotten snaps on special teams in Utah State’s last two games.



Christian Veilleux (Georgia State)

Georgia State was off this past weekend and will host Old Dominion this Saturday. On the season, Veilleux has completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,073 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.



Israel Polk (Akron)

After several weeks of lower usage, Polk saw seven targets in last week’s 27-20 loss to Bowling Green. But the former Pitt receiver only produced 17 yards on five receptions. On the season, he is averaging 5.1 yards per catch with 72 yards on 14 receptions.



Jahvante Royal (New Mexico)

Royal has not seen the field since he logged three special teams snaps in New Mexico’s opener against Montana State.



Stephon Hall (Youngstown State)

Hall has started all six of Youngstown State’s games this season, and he is third on the Penguins’ defense with 23 tackles and one tackle for loss.



Aydin Henningham (Albany State)

Henningham is Albany State’s leading tackler with 20 tackles through five games. He also has an interception for the Golden Rams, who started the season 0-2 but have won the last three games over Central State, Kentucky State and Allen.