10 notable numbers for Pitt entering Week Three

Here are 10 notable numbers for Pitt as the Panthers move into Week Three of the 2024 season.



1 - That’s Desmond Reid’s spot nationally in all-purpose yards. He leads all players in the country with 488 all-purpose yards - 293 rushing, 117 receiving and 78 on punt returns - to average 244 yards per game. Only one other player (Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is averaging more than 200 all-purpose yards per game).



27.4 - That’s the percentage of Pitt’s offense that Reid has accounted for. The Panthers have gained 1,068 yards in two games and Reid has produced 410 of them. He is the team’s leading rusher, of course, but he’s also second in receptions and receiving yards and he has scored three of the Panthers’ 10 touchdowns this season.



0 - That’s the number of players in Pitt history to produce 100 or more rushing yards and 100 or more receiving yards in a single game. That changed on Saturday when Reid ran for 148 yards and caught six passes for 106 yards.



2 - That’s the number of players in FBS so far in 2024 with 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards. Reid is one of those two; Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown is the other. Brown has rushed for 168 yards and put up 171 receiving yards.



3 - That’s the number of 300-yard games produced by Pitt’s quarterbacks in the last two seasons since Kenny Pickett did it eight times in 2021. Eli Holstein has hit the 300-yard mark in both games this season, and his 302-yard performance at Cincinnati on Saturday was the first time a Pitt quarterback threw for 300+ in a road win since Pickett threw for 416 and three touchdowns to win at Duke in November 2021.



11/5 - Those are Holstein’s rankings nationally and in the ACC in passing yards per game. He has averaged 319 yards per game through two starts; only Syracuse’s Kyle McCord (367.5), Miami’s Cam Ward (344.5), Wake Forest’s Hank Bachmeier (333) and Virginia’s Anthony Colandrea (327) have higher averages in the conference.



4 - That’s how many 100-yard receiving games Konata Mumpfield has in his career after catching five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the win at Cincinnati on Saturday. His previous three 100-yard games all came in 2021 when he was a freshman at Akron, and his 123 yards against the Bearcats set a new career high.



2,000 - That’s the career level both Reid and Mumpfield reached with their performances on Saturday. Reid’s 148 rushing yards put him over the 2,000-yard mark for his career; he now has 2,075 career rushing yards. And Mumpfield went over 2,000 receiving yards and currently has 2,057 career receiving yards. Mike Shanahan is currently No. 10 in Pitt history with. 2,276 career receiving yards, which is in reach for Mumpfield (although he has only produced 1,306 receiving yards in a Pitt uniform; he had 751 as a freshman at Akron).



67 - That’s the difference between Pitt’s national ranking in total offense after two games this season versus last season. Two games into the 2023 season, Pitt was No. 79 in total offense, averaging 376.5 yards per game. This season, the Panthers are No. 12 and averaging 534 yards per game. Pitt’s 2023 offense would finish at No. 114 on the season with an average of 317.9 yards per game. The Panthers are also 29 spots higher in scoring offense than they were at this point last season: this year, they are No. 25 while averaging 41.5 points per game; last year after two games, they were No. 54 while averaging 33 points per game).



25.6 - That’s the percentage of drop-backs on Saturday when Cincinnati blitzed Eli Holstein, as the Bearcats preferred to drop into coverage most of the day. This week’s opponent, West Virginia, blitzed just 30.8% of the time against Albany on Saturday, but against Penn State in Week One, the Mountaineers blitzed 63.6% of the time.