Recruiting Update Confirmed: Pitt gets its first transfer

We've confirmed that Florida State receiver Deuce Spann is transferring to Pitt.

We previously reported that Spann was set to visit Pitt this weekend, but we have since learned that he visited during the week.

Spann appeared in just four games this season and played 12 snaps on offense due to injury. In the previous two seasons, he played in 23 games, caught nine passes for 87 yards, rushed 10 times for 46 yards, and also threw two passes for 24 yards in addition to 348 yards on 13 kick returns - 26.8 yards per return - including a 99-yard touchdown against Duke in 2023.

Spann started his career at Illinois, where he signed with the class of 2020 as a three-star quarterback recruit (Pitt actually recruited him back then). He moved to receiver in 2021 and played 61 snaps on offense that season, catching five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The big appeal with Spann is his size; he's 6'4" and 208 pounds, which is bigger than any of Pitt's current scholarship receivers.
 
