WASHINGTON — Pitt entered Friday night’s semifinal riding a world of confidence but faced a daunting task going up against No. 4 North Carolina. The Panthers hung with the Tar Heels for most of the game, but North Carolina’s star player and ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis found an extra gear late in the game to dispatch the Panthers 72-65.



The Panthers were playing from behind for most of the second half, but made a push at the right time. The Tar Heels went up by five points at the six minute mark, but Pitt found some life. Ishmael Leggett connected on a 3-pointer and after a stop, freshman Jaland Lowe hit a little runner in the lane to tie things at 62 with 4:23 remaining.



It was kind of all Carolina from there. Davis connected on a pair of threes and scored nine points after the Panthers tied it, while Pitt could only make one basket in the final four minutes of the game.



The Panthers led 35-33 at halftime thanks to an impressive showing by Bub Carrington, who poured in a team-high 24 points, with 16 coming in the first half. Pitt jumped on the Tar Heels early thanks to Carrington’s shot making, as the Panthers raced out to a 17-8 lead, but eventually the fourth ranked team in the country found its footing.



UNC eventually found some momentum in the second half following the first media timeout. Jaland Lowe’s 3-pointer gave Pitt a 42-40 advantage, but an 8-0 Carolina run helped give the top seed some breathing room to keep Pitt at arm’s length until the game’s final sequence. The loss ends Pitt’s bid to make its first-ever ACC Championship game as the Panthers fall to 0-2 all-time in the semifinal round of the tournament. Pitt closes with a 22-11 record before Selection Sunday.



Player of the game: Bub Carrington

Bub Carrington has been on fire of late and it extended to Friday night’s semifinal showdown against one of the best teams in the country. Carrington dropped his third 20-point game over his past five contests, and at times, was the best player on the floor for either team. Carrington was 9-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds and had three assists. Carrington connected on multiple big shots, especially in the first half. The freshman guard had to carry the team with Blake Hinson having a cold night. He was excellent, but Pitt did not have enough performances matching his against UNC.



Unsung hero: Guillermo Diaz Graham

Sophomore forward Guillermo Diaz Graham was instrumental in Pitt building that early lead. He scored 8 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and finished with three assists in 22 minutes of action as he was dealing with foul trouble. Diaz Graham was the only Panther who had a positive plus/minus rating for the game as well. Obviously, Diaz Graham has trouble defending players like Armando Bacot, most players do, but his spark in the first half was noticeable and the foul trouble and limiting his minutes may have played a factor in the outcome.



Turning Point: The RJ Davis 3-pointer

Pitt had a quick 5-0 burst late in the game to tie the Tar Heels at 62 with 4:23 remaining. There felt to be a sense of momentum shifting inside of Capital One Arena, but then the best player in the league did what he always does. Davis, a one-time Pitt recruiting target, nailed a 3-pointer 20 seconds after the Lowe bucket to give the lead right back, an advantage the Tar Heels never relinquished.



Blake goes missing

Pitt star senior and ACC first team selection Blake Hinson scored 20 points in the quarterfinal round against Wake Forest. He was unable to carry that momentum into the semifinal round. Hinson was held scoreless in the first half and totaled only five points on 2-of-12 shooting. The Panthers’ top outside threat was 0-of-5 from 3-point range as well. He tried to muscle up some shots in the second half to get himself and the team going, but two of them ended up being air balls. Hinson didn’t have it, and for Pitt to even be in a game with a top-5 team without him doing much is kind of shocking.



Leggett can’t follow it up

Ishmael Leggett was one of the bright stories of the ACC Tournament heading into Friday. The Maryland native scored a season-high 30 points in Pitt’s win over Wake Forest and took over the game. Leggett checked in at the 14:17 mark on Friday and missed all three of his shot attempts in the first half. He totaled six points, which all came late when the Panthers needed some offense, but he was not the same X-factor as he proved to be on Thursday.



Foul trouble

Pitt starting center Federiko Federiko had two fouls before the first media timeout on Friday. He sat in favor of Guillermo Diaz Graham, who provided the team with a spark, until he found himself in foul trouble as well. Diaz Graham had two first half fouls himself, and once that happened, Federiko picked up his third before halftime. I don’t necessarily think the calls were wrong or anything, but having both big guys in foul trouble while trying to contain one of the best big men in the league was hardly ideal and certainly was a big plus for the Tar Heels.



Lowe provides big showing as well

Aside from Carrington’s big-time performance, Jaland Lowe was right behind him with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assist and no turnovers in 37 minutes of action. Lowe’s second career start came against North Carolina back on January 2nd, but he looked much more comfortable tonight and was hanging toe to toe with a talented UNC backcourt.



Veteran Tar Heels make difference

North Carolina is a really good basketball team and its led by a pair of seniors. RJ Davis lived up to his billing as ACC Player of the Year with a game0high 25 points, including several clutch baskets late. Armando Bacot has been one of the best big men in the country for years now, and he proved to be a tough match with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Pitt had opportunities, but it did lose to a very talented team on Friday.



The waiting game

Pitt has to stand on its 22-11 record heading into Selection Sunday. The Panthers have been one of the better teams in the country since mid-January, but all along the computer rankings and bracket projections have been against this team’s resume. Pitt’s win over Wake Forest may have been enough, but a victory over UNC likely would have solidified it. The bubble hasn’t been kind to Pitt the past two days either. It will be a agonizing wait to see the team’s tournament destiny.