Summary: Pitt came out of the gates on fire and never really cooled down on the way to a 90-65 road win over Boston College. The Panthers made five of their first six 3-pointers of the game and were able to build a comfortable advantage, but there was a bit of adversity. Leading scorer Blake Hinson scored 9 quick points, but also committed two early fouls which sent him to the bench. That led Boston College to fight back a little, before Pitt got it rolling again.



Guillermo Diaz Graham hit a 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining in the first half to put Pitt up 35-23 and the lead never dropped into single digits for the remainder of the game. The Panthers were paced by Bub Carrington, who poured in a career-high 27 points. He made seven of Pitt’s 16 3-pointers for the game. Pitt also received 19 from Hinson, though he only played in 23 minutes due to the foul trouble. Jaland Lowe added 12 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The game never felt close in the second half as Pitt flexed its hot shooting ability well after the outcome had been decided. The Panthers added a late 12-1 run to balloon the lead up over 30 points, before Boston College made a couple of late baskets to set the final.



Player of the Game: Bub Carrington

Bub Carrington played perhaps the best game of his career on Saturday evening. He posted a career-high 27 points and connected on seven 3-pointers. It follows a solid 18-point showing from earlier in the week and there is a good chance he could be landing ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time of the season on Monday. Carrington was especially proficient from deep, but also played a good all-around game with four rebounds and four assists as well. Carrington had a recent four-game stretch where he failed to reach double figures, but has seemingly snapped out of that funk this week.



Unsung Hero: Jaland Lowe

Jaland Lowe’s performance was not as noteworthy as his backcourt mate, but he was pretty impressive in his own right. Lowe was one assist shy of recording a double-double, as he finished with 12 points, nine assists, and also six rebounds in 39 minutes of action. Lowe has been one of Pitt’s best players in recent weeks, but was not out on the court in crunch time against Clemson on Tuesday. Whatever the reason was that led to that decision is old news. Lowe never really came off the floor and was easily one of the best players on it all game.



Turning Point: The Federiko/Guillermo stretch…

It’s hard to pick a decisive turning point in a 25-point game, but Boston College did settle in a bit after the hot shooting by Pitt in the opening minutes. The Eagles started feeding the ball to Quentin Post who was having success whoever was guarding him. Boston College also started out crushing Pitt on the glass. With Hinson down with foul trouble, Jeff Capel opted to play Guillermo Diaz Graham and Federiko Federiko together, which is a rarity if not a first for the two players. Having that added size helped control the paint and Boston College's second chance points started to evaporate. Pitt only lost the rebounding battle 33-32 in this one, and that was a big turnaround because BC had the control easily before that lineup change.



Blake’s foul trouble

Blake Hinson only scored six points in Pitt’s loss on Tuesday and his lack of production felt like a big reason why. Hinson tried to erase that performance immediately and knocked down a 3-pointer on Pitt’s first possession. He scored 9 quick points before picking up a second foul. Rather than seeing him on the bench as an issue, Pitt played through it and found different ways to make it work. Hinson returned in the second half and finished with 19 points. He now has 98 3-pointers on the year, breaking his mark of 97 last year. The senior needs to make five more to break Pitt's single season record of 102 held by Ashton Gibbs and has at least three more games to get there.



Raining 3s

Pitt is the ACC’s top outside shooting team in terms of made 3-point field goals and only added to that total tonight. The Panthers made 16 for the game with eight in each half. Five different Panthers made a triple for the game. This Pitt team has six players with over 20 made 3-pointers on the year, a program first.



Finishing strong on the road

Pitt ended its road slate with officially a 7-4 record. The Panthers secured some of their biggest and best wins away from the Petersen Events Center and looked more than comfortable playing on the road tonight. Pitt has two home games to close out the regular season slate. After a slow start at The Pete, Pitt has won four straight in front of the Oakland Zoo.



Post Play

I have to give a shoutout to Quentin Post. Boston College’s 7-foot senior did everything he could to try to make this a game. He finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds and scored in a variety of ways. Post is a great college basketball player, but I’m sure many people don’t know about him playing for a struggling Boston College program.



Up Next: Florida State Tuesday 9:00 p.m. ESPN2

The Panthers will have a quick turnaround and get a nationally televised game back at home on Tuesday night, albeit for a non-ideal 9:00 p.m. tip. Florida State started conference play with a 6-2 record, but have posted a 3-7 mark since. The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday to fall to 15-14 on the year. Pitt split the season series with Leonard Hamilton’s ball club a year ago, with the ‘Noles getting the better of Pitt at The Pete.