If the steelers don't draft James Conner or peterman....

"The Steelers would have drafted Pitt players but they keep getting drafted before the Steelers have a chance to pick them"



LOL. Has something close to the above statement been posted here? That's usually what some say when this topic comes up.



The problem with Pitt playing in the same city and being affiliated with the Steelers is that they know every single piece of dirt about potential Pitt draft prospects.



Last 15 years of the NFL draft. 37 Pitt players drafted. 0 to the Steelers. In that same period the Steelers have taken 8 players from Ohio State and 3 from Penn State. Heck, they even drafted a WVU player. Now cue up the response about how Revis and Shady were already taken before the Steelers had their pick, as if it excuses the other 35.



With that said, I could see the Steelers picking Conner because even if he doesn't pan out as an NFL RB, it's good PR for the Steelers.

