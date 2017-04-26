If the steelers don't draft James Conner or peterman....

Discussion in 'Football Board' started by Nardog2, Apr 26, 2017 at 8:06 AM.

  Nardog2

    Nardog2 Redshirt
    Screw them. I'm done with them totally. I already am pretty indifferent to them, but I will root against them if one of them isn't here next year.

    Peterman could go higher and it would make sense if he doesn't get drafted. Conner though is a perfect fit. They need a replacement to Williams and James is a perfect fit. He is a change of pace from bell, and should be available in the 4th or 5th round. Also, who knows when bell will either get hurt or suspended again.

    At times in the past things just didn't line up to draft a guy from Pitt, but this year, there really is nothing that should stop it. With all the good pitt players in the league it is amazing to me the steelers haven't drafted one since hank poteat.
     
  President Stache

    President Stache Freshman
    Well.. the steelers will let you down AGAIN... it always happens.

    Pete Gonzalez was the highlight of Pitt football at the Steelers
     
  9nationalchampionships

    9nationalchampionships Head Coach
    What if the Steelers had intentions of drafting JC or NP but another team chose them sooner?
     
  Nardog2

    Nardog2 Redshirt
    We will never know.

    All I know is that they have passed on Pitt players so many times it starts looking like it isn't a coincidence.

    I still won't forgive them for not trading up for revis. Timmons was a very good player, but the steelers always had CB issues and still did after that. With him and Ike Taylor they would have had the best DB's in the league.
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    I just hope that if you no longer root for them, they can still maintain financial success. Losing your tepid support will really effect their bottom line. I wouldn't be surprised if someone from their front office isn't reading this now and planning on contacting you soon
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    Jerry oslavsky? In fairness to the steelers, they did draft tom ricketts in first RD so maybe that didn't leave too good a taste in their mouth.


    Think that white safety from east allegheny played for the steelers for a few weeks too. Late 90s, forget his name.
     
  King Of All Message Boards

    King Of All Message Boards All Conference
    The Steelers - and every other team in the NFL - drafts the guys who they think will help them. There's no chance they'll pass on a guy just because he's from a certain school.
     
  OH Pete

    OH Pete Head Coach
    Gold Member
    How about at least saying that if he is still available when the Steelers pick in the 5th round and haven't already taken a RB and pass on JC, you are done. That seems to be a more reasonable approach. The Steelers are one of 32 teams that are drafting. Hard to blame the Steelers for not taking JC if someone else gets to him first.
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    Pitt has benefitted greatly from this relationship with the steelers. Some pitt fans sadly are too blinded to see it. They look at the paint on the 50 yard line or that the steelers didn't trade up to draft lousaka polite and play the victim card.
     
  Nardog2

    Nardog2 Redshirt
    You sound like a typical steeler fan, who unfortunately is on the same level of god worship as a PSU fan.
     
  recruitsreadtheseboards

    recruitsreadtheseboards All P I T T !
Gold Member
    Gold Member
    Yes, because that is why the Steelers exist, to employ Pitt grads, not try to win games. I do know this, 50 years, the last 50 years, they have been the most successful NFL franchise. I would like to think that most times, they make the right call.

    Would I like to see the Steelers draft these guys? Especially Conner? Sure. Absolutely. But the Steelers and the Steelers and Pitt is Pitt and they live separately in my rooting interests.
     
    11 recruitsreadtheseboards, Apr 26, 2017 at 8:26 AM
  upj87

    upj87 Freshman
    please, please don't leave! Why in the hell would an NFL team base their draft needs on the desires of college football homers?. Gee, we really, really need a safety and the best one available should be our next pick, but if we don't get the Pitt guy at running back, he might not be available in the next round and we will lose support from the fan base that puts 35,000 butts in the seats...hahaha
     
  Pitt79

    Pitt79 Head Coach
    I would never care about that, for me, the Steelers are the be all and end all of my sports universe, I'd give Pitt sports the death penalty before I'd root against the Steelers. Call me a Yinzer, it's been this way for me since 1969. I honestly don't care if they ever have a Pitt guy. And while I am happy about Pitt guys succeeding in the NFL, the caveat is that when they play the Steelers they get completely annihilated and do NOTHING.
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    You sound like a typical steeler hater pitt fan that masks his jealousy.

    Ok, now it's your turn to reply back and call me a yinzer.
     
  Revenge Of The Noise

    Revenge Of The Noise Scholarship
    I never expect them or any team to draft anyone to make a reach pick of a Pitt guy vs. someone they have objectively rated better. Draft picks are too sparse to be that cavalier about.

    Where they COULD throw the neighbor dog a bone more often is on their signing of UFAs after the draft. Some strategy is likely involved there but basically those are generic bodies. Like rabid women grabbing at a table of ratty seconds at VF outlet.
    The Steelers seem to like to think they are more clever than everyonev else with those signings (hey, remember Donnie Shell!) I guess so you're more apt to see mongrels from Montana or Colgate or such. Usually they flop, as well you'd expect, since they played at garbage levels. Yet Pitt will have solid guys right next door ... think Holtz or McKillop or Kuan Williams in recent years, that would do at least as well and would resonate locally. But nothing.
     
  recruitsreadtheseboards

    recruitsreadtheseboards All P I T T !
Gold Member
    Gold Member
    You do understand that the Steelers are more successful than Pitt football, right? You understand how they measure success? Right?
     
  Nardog2

    Nardog2 Redshirt
    Don't really care. The devotion to the steelers in this city is cult like.
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    I rooted for palko when he was the qb with chiefs against steelers. Not for them to win, just for him to play well. Was hoping for a 43-42 steeler win.

    Sadly, my man played horrible. That's about the only time I can recall hoping a pitt guy did well against my black and gold. Was beyond happy when Boyd fumbled last year and lost game for bengals and I liked Boyd. Hated Martin with pats in 96 in that foggy playoff game.

    Had I been old enough to have a rooting interest, I'd have probably rooted hard for dan the man against steelers in 84. I wasn't exactly happy to see fitz score that long td in super bowl but if it had to happen, I was happy it was him.
     
  OH Pete

    OH Pete Head Coach
    Gold Member
    It seems that whatever the Steelers are doing is working better than what 75% of the other teams in the NFL is doing. Hard to be upset with them.
     
  recruitsreadtheseboards

    recruitsreadtheseboards All P I T T !
Gold Member
    Gold Member
    We had people here pissed that the Steelers didn't draft Larry Fitzgerald. This is how illogical these folks are. Never mind the fact that at the time, the Steelers had Hines Ward and Plax Burress, combined with the fact that the Steelers drafted 11th overall that year and that Fitz was selected with the 2nd overall pick. Think about how much the Steelers would have to had to give up to move up to draft Fitzgerald. Oh, the guy they took with that 11th pick overall?? Ben Roethlisberger. I think it worked out ok for them.

    The one time, the most famous time, the Steelers blew it on a Pitt guy was Dan Marino. That is also 35 years ago. Pitt has blown it many more times over the last 35 years, compared with the Steelers.
     
    20 recruitsreadtheseboards, Apr 26, 2017 at 8:35 AM
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    That's what happens when a team has prolonged success. You build a fanbase across multiple generations. hope some day pitt an get there.
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    A mistake that dan had acknowledged many times. I think and could be wrong, the seriousness of Bradshaw elbow was still unknown. He wasn't exactly ancient in 83 and no one knew that elbow was as bad as it was.
     
  Revenge Of The Noise

    Revenge Of The Noise Scholarship
    Kind of glad it didn't happen. The media and in turn the local populace would have been hyper critical of Marino here given how they'd been attacking Pitt in Marinos years here (as it turns out, likely directed by Paterno to do so, hoping to accomplish what Texas and Texas AM were able to do to SMU ... Bob Smizik, a Pitt grad but Paterno cultist, was in a crusade to bring Pitt down are that time). That magnified Pitt' s own underachieving at that time and helped spread the "Marino is a coke head" crap that Smizik and others started.

    Marino needed outstanding protection to prosper in Miami and would have needed the same here. Steelers o lines weren't the greatest in the 80s and early 90s. Plus the receivers weren't exactly Super Duper. Lou Lipps and Weegie Thompson, meh. Noll was on the downside too. As a result Marino might have crashed in ugly fashion and it would have been a feeding frenzy of hate here.
     
    23 Revenge Of The Noise, Apr 26, 2017 at 8:44 AM
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    since we are playing the "what if" game, how bout we turn back the clock to '88 and the steelers, with their first rd draft pick, instead of getting the forgettable Aaron Jones, we draft Ironhead?

    not sure about our makeup of that team, I know we had Hoge and warren Williams. not sure if Abercrombie or even Earnest Jackson were on that team, I think Pollard was retired back then. He did play kind of the same position as Hoge, that fullback position. Would a backfield of Ironhead and Hoge been successful, with that Noll - trap run game? Who knows, would have been cool to see and couldn't have been worse than Aaron Jones. plus then we don't go after Worley the following year.
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    are you saying those Joe Walton offenses in the early 90s wouldn't have led to greatness for Dan the Man?


    Pittsburgh media? WHo, stan savran, bob smizik and Myron Cope? The Pittsburgh media, then and now, is far from this intimidating entity that makes or breaks professional athletes.. I think Dan Marino could have handled the sharp tongued critiques of Alby Oxenreiter or any on air comments from Jack Flemming..
     
  Revenge Of The Noise

    Revenge Of The Noise Scholarship
    If "he" (because yinzers blame the QB) was losing, no amount of sharp retorts could have abated the frenzy.

    The narrative would have been, this Pitt coke head brought down our beloved Stillers n"at.
     
  Pitt79

    Pitt79 Head Coach
    Yes, that was THE ONE! That was the only time I wanted the Steelers to pick a Pitt guy very badly and they blew it. Their "logic" was that they had picked Mark Malone #1 a year or two before and he was the QB of the future, in this case, even then I didn't buy this BS conservative approach, it was clear before he set foot on an NFL field that Malone couldn't carry Dan's jock! It was a move that may have cost them a Super Bowl or 2. Imagine the 1994-1995 Steelers with Marino in his prime instead of O'Donnell?
     
  Revenge Of The Noise

    Revenge Of The Noise Scholarship
    The Marino nostalgia also mainly occurred because Gabe Rivera had his terrible accident. He was likely going to be a tremendous player. But they ended up with absolutely nothing when he became crippled. So suddenly more cries of "we shoulda drafted Danny".
     
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    well I think it's tough to just take out Malone and put in Marino and think "what if." I mean someone like Dan, that changes the whole dynamic of the team, the offensive strategy, play calling. you get Dan, you get him some players, you don't draft John Rienstra or Darryl Sims in first round if Dan the Man is your QB. So who knows, maybe Noll brings in an OC who properly utilizes the Talent at QB. tough to say..

    I think the whole "Coke" thing is over played, everyone did coke back then, our whole damn pirate team in the late 70's did it, the Freakin Pirate Parrot was doing lines at Chaunceys after the games, still in the costume, and I don't think too many people cared..
     
    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    well they had no backup plan after bradshaw, a mistake that cost them the better part of a decade and even into the 90's under Noll. Scott Campbell in the 7th round isn't exactly addressing a position of need. Maybe they had high hopes for brister in '86 and he just didnt' pan out, who knows. But we paid the price for not showing the love for the qb spot, that's for sure..
     
  LeftCoastPanther

    LeftCoastPanther Head Coach
Gold Member
    Gold Member
    I'm glad you mentioned this since the 1988 miss on Aaron Jones was huge for the franchise. The pick was supposed to be Lorenzo White, but Noll did a last-minute switch and again drafted a bust. White went to a crowded backfield in Houston but ended up in the Pro Bowl in 1992.

    The Steelers take him and the backfield of White, Hoge, Williams and Rodney Carter isn't too bad. Then Andre Rison is the pick the next season instead of the forgettable Worley and all of a sudden Brister has weapons to go with Lipps. What's crazy is with all those players I think the Steelers get to the Super Bowl that 1989 season by beating Denver, which the team almost did, and then win at Cleveland. The Browns' run from 1986-89 was ending and the 3-13 the following year proved it.

    Steve Wisniewski instead of Ricketts was also a big blunder. Jackson, Wiz and Dawson on the left side would have been incredible for many years.
     
  Revenge Of The Noise

    Revenge Of The Noise Scholarship
    I think some forget just how untouched Marino was in Miami. Its much like Brady today. Some was his quick release. But it was also an impeccable scheme fitted to him and effective OL. The Steelers wouldn't likely have been able to duplicate that in the 80s and early 90s. He would have been pulverized a lot. Might not have held up long. Plus, Shula was more tolerant of Dans propensity to throw picks than i think Noll might have or even Cower later (if Dan lasted that long). Yes Bradshaw threw many but Noll definitely didn't dig that, let Bradshaw have it, and while they ultimately coexisted and won, its a prime reason Bradshaw still hates the guy. Dan might not have handled as well.
     
    32 Revenge Of The Noise, Apr 26, 2017 at 9:07 AM
  Swervin27

    Swervin27 Head Coach
    Gold Member
    great post. there was probably quite a relationship there with Dan and Shula that helped lead to his success.. Is noll the type of guy that could have given him some leeway to develop? No expert but from the millions of interviews and documentaries I've seen on him, he didn't seem that type of coach.

    Clayton and Duper help too. Loved Mark Duper, sweet facemask too..

    [​IMG]
     
  LeftCoastPanther

    LeftCoastPanther Head Coach
Gold Member
    Gold Member
    The Steelers always seemed to have good O-lines from let's say 1972 thru 2005. In 2006 it was declining and by 2007 thru 2012 is was just abysmal. I don't think Marino takes the beating some think if he went to Pittsburgh. Tunch, Wofley and Webster were all solid in the 1980s. By the late 80s and when Cowher took over the unit was a definite strength.
     
  CaptainSidneyReilly

    CaptainSidneyReilly Chancellor
    This the year Steeler's could do way better not to look outside of Pennsylvania at Temple, Pitt, WVU and PSU for the NFL Draft. No particular Order and if available and not based on need, just pure Football Ability by position..

    LB Temple's Reddick (Rhule's Coaches Up)
    QB Pitt's Peterman (Can't Be Worst Than Landy)
    OG Pitt's Johnson ( Munchak Match Up)
    WR Penn State's Godwin (PSU Tyler Boyd)
    RB Pitt's Conner (No Bigger Heart)
    CB WVU Douglas (Can Cover & Smother)
    OT Pitt's Big Biz (Back Burner OT)
    C WVU Orlosky (Always Needs A Back-Up Center)
    TE Pitt's Orndoff (Can Block & Catch Like Miller)
    DE Pitt's Price (James Harrison Edge Rusher)
    SS Saint Francis Lorenzo (Sleeper At Loretto)
    DE Youngstown State Rivers (Pelini Coaches Up)
    WR WVU Gibson (B-12 Stand Out Sleeper)
    DE Penn State Sickels (Steady Performer Reminds Me Of Aaron)
    DE Youngstown State Moss (Pelini & Tressel Attract Sleepers)
    LINK:
    http://www.nfldraftscout.com/ratings/probe.php?genpos=QB&draftyear=2017&sortorder=tsxpos&order=ASC
     
    35 CaptainSidneyReilly, Apr 26, 2017 at 9:15 AM
  Revenge Of The Noise

    Revenge Of The Noise Scholarship
    Expand Collapse

    Good run blockers, I so think. Don't know that they could keep Marino as protected as he'd need though. Remember, Dan became about as immobile as Joe Namath
     
  CaptainMurphy

    CaptainMurphy Sophomore
    Lol...I remember everyone calling for Pete to start during the worst of the Cowher years when I think Tomczak and Graham were starting.

    Didn't Hank Poteat play for the Steelers for a while?
     
  HailtoPitt

    HailtoPitt Head Coach
    "The Steelers would have drafted Pitt players but they keep getting drafted before the Steelers have a chance to pick them"

    LOL. Has something close to the above statement been posted here? That's usually what some say when this topic comes up.

    The problem with Pitt playing in the same city and being affiliated with the Steelers is that they know every single piece of dirt about potential Pitt draft prospects.

    Last 15 years of the NFL draft. 37 Pitt players drafted. 0 to the Steelers. In that same period the Steelers have taken 8 players from Ohio State and 3 from Penn State. Heck, they even drafted a WVU player. Now cue up the response about how Revis and Shady were already taken before the Steelers had their pick, as if it excuses the other 35.

    With that said, I could see the Steelers picking Conner because even if he doesn't pan out as an NFL RB, it's good PR for the Steelers. Do some still consider James to be a better defensive player than RB? Hmm.

    It would be absolutely hilarious if the Steelers pass over Peterman and draft the self proclaimed future greatest QB ever Deshone Kizer
     
    38 HailtoPitt, Apr 26, 2017 at 9:20 AM
  CaptainSidneyReilly

    CaptainSidneyReilly Chancellor
    Great Post!
     
  upj87

    upj87 Freshman
    yep, they are out to get PItt I tells ya. success be damned, No damn Pitt guys, EVER!... these guys do not give one iota to the thought of screwing someone over based on where they went to school...they draft what they need, when it is available....
     
