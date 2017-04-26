If the steelers don't draft James Conner or peterman....

Screw them. I'm done with them totally. I already am pretty indifferent to them, but I will root against them if one of them isn't here next year. Peterman could go higher and it would make sense if he doesn't get drafted. Conner though is a perfect fit. They need a replacement to Williams and James is a perfect fit. He is a change of pace from bell, and should be available in the 4th or 5th round. Also, who knows when bell will either get hurt or suspended again. At times in the past things just didn't line up to draft a guy from Pitt, but this year, there really is nothing that should stop it. With all the good pitt players in the league it is amazing to me the steelers haven't drafted one since hank poteat.