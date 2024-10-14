Player rankings: 10/14/2024 - Who are your top five players right now?

I should have seen Eli Holstein's performance coming.



I finally moved him to No. 1 ahead of Kyle Louis last week, and Holstein responds with a big stinker. And to emphasize the point, Louis had 12 tackles, 2 TFL and a sack.



Point made, and Louis is going back to the top spot. The question is, do I drop Holstein to No. 3 behind Desmond Reid? Or is that an overreaction to Saturday's game?



Well, it might be an overreaction, but I'm still doing it anyway. And I'm giving Ben Sauls his due, too; I just hope I don't also jinx him.



1. Kyle Louis

2. Desmond Reid

3. Eli Holstein

4. Ben Sauls

5. Rasheem Biles



Biles didn't play on Saturday, and Braylan Lovelace did a really good job filling in for him. But I still think Biles is one of the five best on the team.



Let's see your top five.