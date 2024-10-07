Player rankings 10/7/2024 - Who are the top five players on the team right now?

After a fifth game - and a fifth win - who are your top five players on the team right now?



I've been holding out on moving Eli Holstein to No. 1, but I'm giving in this week (although not by much). The separation among the top three is very, very slim, though, and you could convince me any one of those three guys should be at the top of the list.



I also put Ben Sauls at No. 5; obviously there are offensive and defensive players who are more important to Pitt's success due to how much they play, but Sauls is a perfect 9-of-9 on field goals right now. There are only 14 kickers in FBS batting 1.000 on field goals, and only three of them have attempted and made more field goals than Sauls. He's automatic.



1. Eli Holstein

2. Kyle Louis

3. Desmond Reid

4. Rasheem Biles

5. Ben Sauls



That's my ranking. What's yours?